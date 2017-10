DOJ Drops Medicare Advantage FCA Suit Against UnitedHealth

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has dropped a closely watched False Claims Act suit accusing UnitedHealth Group Inc. of defrauding Medicare Advantage, apparently bowing to a California federal judge’s recent evisceration of the case.



In a notice filed late Thursday, the DOJ dismissed its suit against UnitedHealth and various affiliates accused of turning a blind eye to unsubstantiated diagnoses of Medicare Advantage policyholders. The filing came just before a Friday deadline set by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter for the DOJ to file an amended...

