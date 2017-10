Paralegals’ 'Caustic' Jabs At County Atty Not Of Public Concern

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Scores of "caustic" text messages passed between south Texas paralegals about their county attorney boss that resulted in their firing did not relate to matters of public concern, even if related deposition testimony they gave did, the Fifth Circuit said Friday, backing the dismissal of their employment retaliation suit.



Ruling in favor of Aransas County, Texas, the appeals panel concluded that the county’s interest in an “efficient, harmonious work environment” outweighed the First Amendment interests of two paralegals who were fired after their scabrous text messages...

