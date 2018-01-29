Judging A Book: Kendall Reviews 'On The Jury Trial'

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 1:01 PM EST) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges.



Judge Virginia Kendall From what is written about jury trials, one would think that they are a dying breed — a rare moment in federal district court reserved only for wealthy, privileged litigants who can expend the time and money to present their case to a jury of peers. Commentators often cite to statistics of the declining numbers of jury trials in various courts due to the increase of alternative dispute mechanisms,...

To view the full article, register now.