Expert Analysis - Series

Judging A Book: Kendall Reviews 'On The Jury Trial'

By U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall January 29, 2018, 1:01 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 1:01 PM EST) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges.

Judge Virginia Kendall From what is written about jury trials, one would think that they are a dying breed — a rare moment in federal district court reserved only for wealthy, privileged litigants who can expend the time and money to present their case to a jury of peers. Commentators often cite to statistics of the declining numbers of jury trials in various courts due to the increase of alternative dispute mechanisms,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular