Legal Industry Ends 2017 On An Upswing With 600 Jobs Added

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. legal services sector finished 2017 with the addition of 600 new jobs, as the industry heads into the new year with approximately 2,000 more jobs than it had at this point in 2016, a report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed.



Preliminary data from the BLS reveals that the number of seasonally adjusted legal services jobs for the month of December sat at approximately 1,128,200, up from 1,127,600 the month before. December’s job total is one of the strongest showings in 2017,...

