FCC Kickstarts Review Of National TV Audience Cap

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday teed up a further review of its media ownership regulations, voting to move forward with a comment process taking aim at its nationwide television audience cap.



Under the current rules, a single TV broadcaster may only reach up to 39 percent of households nationwide, but the notice of proposed rulemaking contemplates removing or modifying that limit. It also sets the stage for a formal review of the so-called UHF discount, which lets stations count fewer households toward their ownership limits....

