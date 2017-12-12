Can Company Counsel Be At Gov't Interviews Of Employees?

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EST) -- Company attorneys often “demand” to be present for interviews of employees by government agents. The government’s obligation to permit company counsel to be present for employee interviews depends on the circumstances, and is primarily rooted in attorney ethics rules prohibiting certain contacts with represented parties. The actions of the government’s agents can also be imputed to government attorneys in certain situations.



Individual state ethics rules vary, as does government agency policy and guidance, but the government more likely must permit company counsel’s presence when a government...

To view the full article, register now.