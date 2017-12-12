Expert Analysis

Can Company Counsel Be At Gov't Interviews Of Employees?

By John Irving December 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EST) -- Company attorneys often “demand” to be present for interviews of employees by government agents. The government’s obligation to permit company counsel to be present for employee interviews depends on the circumstances, and is primarily rooted in attorney ethics rules prohibiting certain contacts with represented parties. The actions of the government’s agents can also be imputed to government attorneys in certain situations.

Individual state ethics rules vary, as does government agency policy and guidance, but the government more likely must permit company counsel’s presence when a government...
