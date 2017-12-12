'No Crisis' In UK Pensions, Compensation Body Tells MPs

By William Shaw

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 11:41 AM GMT) -- Defined pension schemes face tough challenges but reports of an “affordability crisis” are exaggerated, Britain’s statutory compensation scheme for insolvent savings plans has told lawmakers.

The Pension Protection Fund warned a parliamentary committee that wider media coverage about troubled pension schemes has “trumpet[ed] risks and emphasiz[ed] the bleakest scenarios.” This could spread panic among savers and encourage them to unwisely shift their funds elsewhere, the fund said.

“While we recognize the tough environment facing schemes this is very different from a ‘full-blown affordability crisis’ as some...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular