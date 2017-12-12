'No Crisis' In UK Pensions, Compensation Body Tells MPs

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 11:41 AM GMT) -- Defined pension schemes face tough challenges but reports of an “affordability crisis” are exaggerated, Britain’s statutory compensation scheme for insolvent savings plans has told lawmakers.



The Pension Protection Fund warned a parliamentary committee that wider media coverage about troubled pension schemes has “trumpet[ed] risks and emphasiz[ed] the bleakest scenarios.” This could spread panic among savers and encourage them to unwisely shift their funds elsewhere, the fund said.



“While we recognize the tough environment facing schemes this is very different from a ‘full-blown affordability crisis’ as some...

To view the full article, register now.