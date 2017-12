Miller & Martin Gets Atlanta Arbitration Center Chief Full Time

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:19 PM EST) -- A veteran Miller & Martin PLLC attorney will return to the firm full time as a managing member after leading the Atlanta Center for International Arbitration and Mediation at Georgia State University College of Law, bringing with him extensive expertise in the international arbitration sphere.



Shelby Grubbs has been of counsel at the firm during his tenure at the international arbitration center, but from Jan. 1, he will be based in the firm’s Atlanta office and will lead its international commercial dispute resolution practice, according to...

