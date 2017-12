PSE&G Says 2.5M Customers' Data Likely Hit In PayPal Breach

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:46 PM EST) -- New Jersey's Public Service Electric and Gas Co. said Tuesday that a recent data breach at a payment processor owned by PayPal may have compromised the personal information of up to 2.5 million utility customers who paid their bills at automated kiosks and third-party payment centers between 2012 and 2017.



The public utility revealed it had learned of the potential data exposure from PayPal Holdings Inc., which on Dec. 1 disclosed that it had uncovered a possible data breach at TIO Networks Corp., a payment processor...

