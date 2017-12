Fla. Court Revives Med Mal Suit Against Doctor Staffing Co.

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday revived a suit accusing a physician staffing company of being responsible for the death of a patient due to the allegedly negligent actions of a doctor, saying a previous attorney for the patient’s estate made a legal error that should’ve been allowed to be corrected.



A three-judge Fourth District panel said the trial judge should have allowed Sherry Clemens to amend certain court filings in a suit accusing Florida Hospital Medicine Services Inc. and contractor physician Dr. Peter Namnum of...

To view the full article, register now.