Insurer Doesn't Owe For $2.8M Suit Against Medical Co.

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:14 PM EST) -- A California federal judge found Wednesday that Scottsdale Insurance Co. does not have to cover a medical supply company for a $2.8 million shareholder suit by a former director, finding the suit was based on acts that took place while the former director was covered by the policy.



District Court Judge Dean Pregerson found while the former director was awarded damages for dividends he failed to receive after he left Nationwide Medical Inc., his suit rested on claims that other company officers lied to him before...

