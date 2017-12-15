Expert Analysis - Opinion

Jurors Should Have An Active Voice In Trials

By U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III, Lisa Blue and Robert Hirschhorn December 15, 2017, 11:40 AM EST

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 11:40 AM EST) -- We tell jurors how important they are to the successful implementation of our judicial system, but oftentimes we do not treat jurors with the reverence they deserve. We talk the talk, but it’s time to walk the walk. We want to advocate three simple improvements to our jury system that will give jurors an active voice and role in our civil and criminal jury trials.

First, jurors should be allowed and encouraged to take notes and to use their notes during deliberations. While most courts allow...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular