NJ Justices Say Conference Needed Over Med Mal Testimony

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:42 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court reinstated a medical malpractice lawsuit against Newark Beth Israel Medical Center that had been tossed over the late submission of an expert witness' statement, ruling on Thursday that the parties had been entitled by law to a conference to discuss any concerns about the testimony.



The unanimous court decided that an exception was warranted in the case of a mother who, after alleging the hospital and her treating doctors caused her baby’s birth defects, submitted an affidavit of merit after the 60-day time limit...

