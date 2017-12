Senate Confirms Gibson Dunn Vet For 5th Circ.

Law360, Washington (December 14, 2017, 8:50 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner James C. Ho is heading to the Fifth Circuit after a Senate vote Thursday confirmed him to the post as President Donald Trump’s 12th appellate judge confirmed this year.



Ho, a veteran of the George W. Bush Justice Department and the Texas Solicitor General Office, will join Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett on the Fifth Circuit following the 53-43 vote. Justice Willett, who was confirmed by the Senate Wednesday, and Ho have frequently been linked by Republicans, and Sen....

To view the full article, register now.