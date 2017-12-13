Mass. City Latest To Sue Pharma Cos. Over Opioid Crisis

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:29 PM EST) -- The city of Greenfield, Massachusetts, became the latest municipality Thursday to accuse a slew of drug manufacturers and distributors including Purdue Pharma and Amerisourcebergen of deceptively marketing and illegally diverting prescription opioids, fueling a nationwide epidemic.



WIth a 169-page complaint asserting claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and public nuisance, negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation, civil conspiracy and deceptive trade practices claims, Greenfield seeks to recoup costs it has incurred as a result of an increased reliance on opioids and the resultant spikes in addiction...

