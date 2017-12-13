Mass. City Latest To Sue Pharma Cos. Over Opioid Crisis
WIth a 169-page complaint asserting claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and public nuisance, negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation, civil conspiracy and deceptive trade practices claims, Greenfield seeks to recoup costs it has incurred as a result of an increased reliance on opioids and the resultant spikes in addiction...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login