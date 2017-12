Md. Court Affirms Probation For Doc Who Sold Rxs At Bar

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 8:48 PM EST) -- A physician who sold painkiller prescriptions to patients at a restaurant and bar had his two-year probation for unprofessional conduct upheld by a Maryland appeals court Wednesday after it found that the evidence supported the state board’s disciplinary decision.



A three-judge panel for the Court of Special Appeals affirmed the ruling by the Maryland State Board of Physicians to reprimand Dr. Walter Kozachuk and place him on probation for a minimum of two years for unprofessional conduct in the practice of medicine. The board said Kozachuk...

To view the full article, register now.