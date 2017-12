ECB Seeks Views On Updates To Banks' Credit Risk Models

Law360, London (December 15, 2017, 1:01 PM GMT) -- The European Central Bank launched a consultation on Friday asking for industry feedback on the updates it has made to its supervisory policies for the internal models typically used by large institutions to calculate their capital requirements.



The ECB, which became responsible for banking supervision in the euro area in 2014, has published a draft guide on the methodology it will require supervisors to apply as they assess the internal models of banks for counterparty credit risk and credit valuation adjustment risk.



The guide, which was...

To view the full article, register now.