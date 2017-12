UK Examines Further Initial Coin Offering Regulation

Law360, London (December 15, 2017, 1:07 PM GMT) -- Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said Friday it will consider whether to impose further regulation on the growing market for initial coin offerings, a new form of investing that involves issuing digital currencies or tokens to finance startups.



The financial services watchdog said it intends to gather further evidence on the trend as it continues to soar, with figures indicating about $2 billion has been raised this year in cryptocurrency sales despite the tokens potentially having no value at all.



Called ICOs, a company releases its own...

