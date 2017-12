$75M Alliance HealthCare Merger Elicits Appraisal Suit

Law360, Wilmington (December 15, 2017, 9:17 PM EST) -- An investor in radiology and oncology services firm Alliance HealthCare Services Inc. filed an appraisal petition Friday in Delaware Chancery Court, seeking a court valuation of the investor's shares in the company following its $75 million acquisition by investment holding funds.



In its petition, hedge fund Quadre Investments LP says it holds 541,000 Alliance HealthCare shares and is seeking to exercise rights to appraisal under Section 262 of the Delaware General Corporation Law.



Alliance HealthCare had been purchased by existing shareholder Tahoe Investment Group Co. Ltd....

