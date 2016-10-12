SunEdison Yieldco Settles Investor MDL For $57M

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:33 PM EST) -- A SunEdison yieldco on Friday said it had reached a $57 million settlement of multidistrict investor litigation claiming the renewable energy giant tried to stave off its bankruptcy with its yieldcos’ money.

TerraForm Global Inc.’s settlement with the consolidated group of individual and institutional investors releases the yieldco’s underwriters — which included J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — and ends one of the multiple suits that have swirled around the relationship between now-bankrupt SunEdison Inc. and TerraForm.

“Plaintiffs estimate that the proposed settlement returns between...
Case Title

Beltran v. Terraform Global, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:16-cv-07967

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

P. Kevin Castel

Date Filed

October 12, 2016

