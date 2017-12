BOE Suggests 'Business As Usual' For EU Banks After Brexit

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 4:45 PM GMT) -- A Bank of England chief told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that it would be possible for European Union banks to continue to operate in the U.K. by opening branches, saving them from the costly process of creating subsidiary units.



Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said the government's plans to legislate for a temporary permissions regime will enable relevant firms and funds to undertake new business within the scope of their permission.



The BOE's Financial Stability Committee, which monitors and tackles systemic risks in the U.K.'s financial...

