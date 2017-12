UK, China Deepen Financial Services Relationship

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 7:40 PM GMT) -- Talks between the U.K. and China concluded in a promise of up to £25 billion ($34 billion) worth of financial support for China and an acceleration of the London-Shanghai stock exchange connect, cementing a "golden era" in financial relations between the two countries.



Around £1.4 billion worth of commercial deals were also negotiated during the ninth U.K.-China economic and financial dialogue.



"These successful talks are an example of global Britain at its best, demonstrating that we can work with our friends and partners across the world...

