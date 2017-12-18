Lawmakers Call FCA 'Grossly Inadequate' Over Steel Pensions
Frank Field, chairman of the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee, accused the Financial Conduct Authority of “pussy- footing” around as it tries to prevent the £15 billion ($20.1 billion) scheme’s 130,000 members from falling victim to questionable pensions advice given out by "sharp practitioners and parasites."
“It is apparent that insufficient protections are in place to prevent consumers with defined...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login