Lawmakers Call FCA 'Grossly Inadequate' Over Steel Pensions

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 12:45 PM GMT) -- Britain’s financial services watchdog was criticized by U.K. lawmakers on Monday over its “grossly inadequate” attempts to protect British Steel pension scheme members from rogue advisers.



Frank Field, chairman of the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee, accused the Financial Conduct Authority of “pussy- footing” around as it tries to prevent the £15 billion ($20.1 billion) scheme’s 130,000 members from falling victim to questionable pensions advice given out by "sharp practitioners and parasites."



“It is apparent that insufficient protections are in place to prevent consumers with defined...

