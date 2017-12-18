Lawmakers Call FCA 'Grossly Inadequate' Over Steel Pensions

By Richard Crump

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 12:45 PM GMT) -- Britain’s financial services watchdog was criticized by U.K. lawmakers on Monday over its “grossly inadequate” attempts to protect British Steel pension scheme members from rogue advisers.

Frank Field, chairman of the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee, accused the Financial Conduct Authority of “pussy- footing” around as it tries to prevent the £15 billion ($20.1 billion) scheme’s 130,000 members from falling victim to questionable pensions advice given out by "sharp practitioners and parasites."

“It is apparent that insufficient protections are in place to prevent consumers with defined...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular