UK To Lower Age For Pensions Auto-Enrollment To 18

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 12:12 PM GMT) -- U.K. employers will be forced to enroll workers as young as 18 onto pension insurance schemes in an effort to create 900,000 more savers, the government revealed on Monday.



The Department for Work and Pensions said it plans to lower the starting age for auto-enrollment duties, from 22 to 18, for all workers earning more than £10,000 ($13,352) a year from one job. A DWP spokesman told Law360 that the change was designed to generate an additional £800 million in retirement savings, but that it would...

