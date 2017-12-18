ECB Prioritizes Risk Management, Bad Loans For 2018

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 3:19 PM GMT) -- The European Central Bank said on Monday that it has found that "several" institutions in the European Union still have large stocks of nonperforming loans, as it announced its supervisory priorities for 2018.



The ECB said it will focus on monitoring and improving the business models drawn up by banks and their financial performance and exposure to credit risk. The authority said it aims to help enforce risk management in the next year.



"High levels of [nonperforming loans] affect capital and funding, reduce profitability and consequently...

