Regulator To Update Calculation For Insurance Rule Waivers

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 5:21 PM GMT) -- Europe’s top insurance regulator revealed on Monday how it will calculate exemptions from the Solvency II capital directive next year, which are designed to help prevent the fortunes of companies from rising and falling in step with the wider economy.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has announced the methods it will use to calculate the partial waivers, known as “volatility adjustments,” for insurers and reinsurers from March.



These adjustments allow firms to reduce the size of the capital buffers they must hold and prevent...

