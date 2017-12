OSHA Had Authority Over Sand Bag Plant, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Monday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has jurisdiction to issue almost $500,000 in fines for purported safety violations at a New York sand bag plant, overruling an administrative finding that OSHA’s standards didn’t actually apply.



A three-judge panel unanimously vacated an order of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission which had affirmed an administrative judge’s ruling that OSHA lacked authority to issue fines to Cranesville Aggregate Companies Inc. for alleged safety violations at a plant in upstate New York...

To view the full article, register now.