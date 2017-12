BNP Can Appeal UK High Court Ruling Over $650M Bond Deal

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 5:32 PM GMT) -- French bank BNP Paribas on Tuesday won the right to challenge a U.K. High Court decision that found it owed a duty to a group of New York hedge funds to which it sold a $650 million Islamic finance transaction that was invalid and unenforceable under Saudi Arabian law.



BNP breached its duty to Fortress and Cyprus, two New York hedge funds specializing in distressed debt, when it negligently arranged an Islamic bond, or sukuk, sold to them in 2007, Judge Stephen Males ruled earlier this...

To view the full article, register now.