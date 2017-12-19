EU Regulators Tighten Scope Of New Derivative Trading Laws

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 12:16 PM GMT) -- European financial and insurance regulators said Tuesday that they intend to restrict parts of new derivative trading laws due to enter into force across the EU in January to transactions between financial institutions to avoid clashes with U.S. and other foreign standards.



The proposed changes mean that some collateral payments that underpin uncleared over-the-counter foreign exchange securities will apply only to trades between firms defined as credit institutions and investment firms by the bloc’s banking, insurance and securities watchdogs.



The European Supervisory Authorities — the European...

