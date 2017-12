Troubled Toys R Us Given 2 Days To Find £9M For UK Pensions

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 11:42 AM GMT) -- Embattled retail chain Toys R Us (U.K.) Ltd. has been told to pay £9 million ($12 million) into its pension insurance plan by Thursday or risk being forced into administration, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.



Toys R Us may struggle to come up with the money in time, which could spell the end for Britain’s biggest toy, video game and babycare retailer. (AP) Unless Toys R Us secures the funding within two days the U.K. Pension Protection Fund, a state-backed compensation scheme for...

To view the full article, register now.