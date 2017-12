Law Firm Loses Costs Appeal Over Allianz Misconduct Claim

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 5:44 PM GMT) -- A personal injury firm has lost its appeal over a £225,000 ($300,444) bill for fees that Allianz SE claimed used inflated hourly rates and overstated the hours the lawyers had worked in pursuing more than a dozen claims against businesses the German insurance giant covered.



The Court of Appeal of England and Wales rejected the challenge from the Leeds-based firm, GSD Law Ltd., on Friday in a long-running battle over allegedly exaggerated personal injury costs dating back to 2012.



The three-judge panel nixed GSD's claims that...

