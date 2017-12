Second House Vote Expected On Final GOP Tax Bill

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 2:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to cast a second vote on the nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax cut bill after the Senate parliamentarian ruled Tuesday that provisions in the bill violate procedures to pass the measure in the Senate with a simple majority.



The House has scheduled its second vote for Wednesday morning. Earlier Tuesday, the House passed the legislation by a vote of 227-203. Democrats and 12 Republicans voted against the measure. (AP) Less than three hours after the House approved the Tax...

