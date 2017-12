Burger King Franchisee Hit With Child Labor Fine In Mass.

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:17 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday that a Burger King franchisee with dozens of locations across the state will pay a $250,000 penalty stemming from an investigation in which her office found nearly 850 violations of state child labor laws.



Northeast Foods LLC and owner Shoukat Dhanani have also come into compliance with those state laws in response to a citation by the attorney general for having minor employees on the clock too long, too late and in the absence of proper permits, according to...

To view the full article, register now.