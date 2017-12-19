SEC Temporarily Halts Trading On Red-Hot Blockchain Co.

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday temporarily suspended trading in shares of The Crypto Co., a Malibu, Calif.-based digital currency-oriented tech firm that has seen its stock price surge more than 2,000 percent since the start of November.



The SEC attributed the suspension to concerns about possible deficiencies in publicly available information and suspicious transactions in shares of the company, which has billed itself as “one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the digital currencies and blockchain sector.”



“The commission temporarily suspended...

