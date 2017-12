Cybersecurity Co. Brings Defamation Suit Against Condé Nast

Law360, Springfield (December 19, 2017, 9:19 PM EST) -- Chicago-based cybersecurity company Keeper Security Inc. sued Condé Nast and its technology magazine Ars Technica along with the magazine’s security editor in Illinois federal court on Tuesday, claiming an article run on Ars Technica’s website last week defamed the company by including “misleading" information about the company, thereby harming it.



Keeper Security, which makes a popular password management app called “Keeper Password Manager & Digital Vault,” was the subject of an article written by Ars Technica’s security editor Dan Goodin last week. The article reported that...

To view the full article, register now.