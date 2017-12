Ex-Uber Atty Wants Brakes On Waymo Deposition

Law360, Los Angeles (December 20, 2017, 5:59 PM EST) -- Uber's former in-house attorney urged a Florida federal judge Wednesday to delay and limit the scope of a deposition scheduled for Thursday in Waymo's self-driving car trade secrets suit against Uber, saying he hasn't had time to prepare for the delicate technological and attorney-client issues bound to arise.



Craig Clark said Waymo's last-minute offer to move the deposition from California to Miami didn't go far enough to reduce the burden that the subpoena placed on him. He said his attorney of choice, former Facebook attorney Mark...

