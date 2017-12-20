EIOPA Says Low Yields, Politics Among Top Risks For Insurers

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 1:51 PM GMT) -- Persistent low yields coupled with high levels of global economic and political uncertainty continue to present major challenges for the European Union’s insurers and pensions funds, the bloc’s top insurance watchdog said Wednesday.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority warned in a financial stability report that the sector continues to face difficulties, even though the international economic outlook has brightened. Risks to the sector include the U.K.’s complex negotiations to leave the European Union by March 2019 and terrorist attacks, as well as wider environmental...

