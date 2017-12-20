Low Yields, Politics Continue To Dog Insurers, EIOPA Warns

By William Shaw

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 1:51 PM GMT) -- Persistent low yields coupled with high levels of global economic and political uncertainty continue to present major challenges for the European Union’s insurers and pensions funds, the bloc’s top insurance watchdog said Wednesday.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority warned in a financial stability report that the sector continues to face difficulties, even though the international economic outlook has brightened. Risks to the sector include the U.K.’s complex negotiations to leave the European Union by March 2019 and terrorist attacks, as well as wider environmental...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular