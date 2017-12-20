Low Yields, Politics Continue To Dog Insurers, EIOPA Warns
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority warned in a financial stability report that the sector continues to face difficulties, even though the international economic outlook has brightened. Risks to the sector include the U.K.’s complex negotiations to leave the European Union by March 2019 and terrorist attacks, as well as wider environmental...
