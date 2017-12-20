EU Wants Brexit Transition Period To End By Dec. 31, 2020

By William Shaw

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 12:02 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said on Wednesday that the transitional period to smooth Britain’s departure from the European Union should end no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

The European Commission says it is recommending a phasing-in period that would last 21 months after Brexit to help smooth Britain’s departure from the EU. (AP) The EU’s executive arm announced it was backing a phasing-in period that would last 21 months after Brexit, which is slated to take place on March 29, 2019, in a decision that may help...
