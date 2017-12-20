BOE Mulls Supervisory Changes For Banks, Insurers Post-Brexit

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 5:24 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England proposed sweeping changes on Wednesday to the way international lenders, insurers and clearinghouses are supervised after Brexit in an effort to preserve London’s standing as a global financial center.



The central bank said it envisages there will continue to be a “high degree of supervisory cooperation” between U.K. and European Union regulators after Brexit. It indicated that it would seek to protect access for foreign companies to London, the U.K.'s financial center.



The regulatory proposals are aimed at ensuring that the BOE...

