BOE Mulls Supervisory Changes For Banks, Insurers Post-Brexit

By William Shaw

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 5:24 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England proposed sweeping changes on Wednesday to the way international lenders, insurers and clearinghouses are supervised after Brexit in an effort to preserve London’s standing as a global financial center.

The central bank said it envisages there will continue to be a “high degree of supervisory cooperation” between U.K. and European Union regulators after Brexit. It indicated that it would seek to protect access for foreign companies to London, the U.K.'s financial center.

The regulatory proposals are aimed at ensuring that the BOE...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular