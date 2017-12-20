BOE Mulls Supervisory Changes For Banks, Insurers Post-Brexit
The central bank said it envisages there will continue to be a “high degree of supervisory cooperation” between U.K. and European Union regulators after Brexit. It indicated that it would seek to protect access for foreign companies to London, the U.K.'s financial center.
The regulatory proposals are aimed at ensuring that the BOE...
