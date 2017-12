BREAKING: House Sends $1.5T Tax Cut Bill To President Trump's Desk

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 12:55 PM EST) -- The Republicans’ $1.5 trillion tax bill is expected to become law after the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday again voted to affirm deep and permanent tax cuts for corporations and lower rates for most American households until 2025.



The U.S. House of Representatives has once again voted to affirm Republicans' $1.5 trillion tax bill, sending it to President Donald Trump to be signed into law. (AP) For the second time in two days, the House voted in favor of H.R. 1, which would lower the...

