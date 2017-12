Wis. Loses Bid To Revive Tax Suit Against Tribe

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin appellate court on Tuesday sided with the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin in a suit from the state Department of Natural Resources that sought to recover taxes it said the tribe owed under a state law.



The Court of Appeals, District III, agreed with a lower court decision that granted the tribe’s bid to dismiss the suit on the ground that sovereign immunity barred the suit that tried to get taxes the state said it was owed under...

