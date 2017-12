3 Jailed In UK For Roles In £1.4M Investment Scheme

Law360, London (December 21, 2017, 11:53 AM GMT) -- Three men have been sentenced to prison at a crown court in London for their role in operating an investment scheme which led to investors losing more than £1.4 million ($1.9 million), in a criminal prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority.



The three defendants were each jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday for between nine and 15 months, the regulator said. A fourth is due to be sentenced in January.



The scheme, in which more than 300 investors lost just over £1.4 million, was...

