IBM Loses Bid To Sponsor Immigrant Computer Analyst

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals panel at the U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday affirmed the denial of IBM’s sponsorship of an immigrant worker who landed a computer systems analyst job, on the grounds that U.S. workers who applied for the position were wrongly rejected.



IBM Corp. had filed an application for permanent employment certification for Tarun Bakshi back in August 2012, but saw its petition denied by the DOL a year later after an audit revealed that seven American applications had been denied...

To view the full article, register now.