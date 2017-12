IP Firm Hits LegalZoom, State Bars With $60M Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 10:46 PM EST) -- A law firm specializing in trademark registration filed a $60 million antitrust lawsuit in California federal court Tuesday, accusing federal and state regulators of complicity in allowing LegalZoom.com and its founders to use false advertising and offer customers unauthorized legal services.



Raj V. Abhyanker, a patent attorney and engineer, filed the 81-page complaint on behalf of his Silicon Valley-based firm LegalForce RAPC Worldwide PC to accuse the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as well as the state bars of California, Texas and Arizona of requiring licensed attorneys and...

