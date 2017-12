EU Proposes 7-Month Delay To Tough Insurance Sales Laws

Law360, London (December 21, 2017, 2:32 PM GMT) -- U.K. insurers appeared on Thursday to have secured an extra seven months to comply with tough new European rules governing policy sales after the European Commission bowed to pressure and proposed delaying their implementation until October.



The European Commission has agreed to delay tough rules on insurance sales until October in a move welcomed by the industry in the UK. (AP) The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said the Commission's proposals should allow critical breathing space for firms preparing for the Insurance Distribution Directive, which had been...

