ESMA Seeks To Improve 'Controversial' Short-Selling Rule

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (December 21, 2017, 3:35 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority proposed material amendments to the bloc's Short Selling Regulation on Thursday after the European Commission, the EU's executive body, asked for clarification.

"ESMA proposes a number of concrete amendments on controversial areas of the SSR to improve its relevance, effectiveness, coherence and efficiency," the EU's financial regulator said in a report.

The authority suggested amending three areas of the SSR. It will examine the scope of exceptions for "market-making" activities, the procedure for imposing short-term restrictions on short selling where there...
