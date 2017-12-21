Swiss Stock Exchanges Get All-Clear On MiFID II Equivalence

Law360, London (December 21, 2017, 8:57 PM GMT) -- The European Commission has given the all-clear for EU investors to continue trading in shares listed in Switzerland after coming to an equivalence decision linked to MiFID II requirements on Wednesday.



That means the two Swiss stock exchanges will comply with share trading obligations set out in the updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Regulation — known as MiFiD II and MiFIR — which come into force on Jan. 3, the commission said.



"With today's decision, we are ensuring continuity for businesses and markets," Valdis Dombrovskis, vice...

To view the full article, register now.