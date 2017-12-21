Swiss Stock Exchanges Get All-Clear On MiFID II Equivalence

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (December 21, 2017, 8:57 PM GMT) -- The European Commission has given the all-clear for EU investors to continue trading in shares listed in Switzerland after coming to an equivalence decision linked to MiFID II requirements on Wednesday.

That means the two Swiss stock exchanges will comply with share trading obligations set out in the updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Regulation — known as MiFiD II and MiFIR — which come into force on Jan. 3, the commission said.

"With today's decision, we are ensuring continuity for businesses and markets," Valdis Dombrovskis, vice...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular