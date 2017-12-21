Swiss Stock Exchanges Get All-Clear On MiFID II Equivalence
That means the two Swiss stock exchanges will comply with share trading obligations set out in the updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Regulation — known as MiFiD II and MiFIR — which come into force on Jan. 3, the commission said.
"With today's decision, we are ensuring continuity for businesses and markets," Valdis Dombrovskis, vice...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login