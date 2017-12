Toys R Us Pledges £9.8M For Pensions In Restructuring Deal

Law360, London (December 21, 2017, 4:05 PM GMT) -- Embattled retail chain Toys R Us (U.K.) Ltd. was handed a lifeline on Thursday after it agreed to pay £9.8 million ($13 million) into its pension scheme to win support for a restructuring plan to help the company stay afloat.



The Pension Protection Fund, a state-backed compensation scheme, said it planned to vote on Thursday in favor of a restructuring deal after Toys R Us promised to inject the cash into its retirement savings plan. But the chain said on Thursday that some stores may close....

