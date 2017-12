Seafood Refiner Co-Owner Admits Tax Evasion, Ducks Fraud

Law360, Boston (December 21, 2017, 10:31 PM EST) -- The co-owner of a major New England seafood processor pled guilty on Thursday to evading about $1 million in taxes, but escaped steeper charges in what federal prosecutors called an extensive scheme involving three other executives, their wives and five shell companies to conceal millions of dollars in income.



Jack A. Ventola, the retired president, current guarantor and 40 percent shareholder of National Fish & Seafood Inc., admitted in Boston federal court to seven counts of knowingly filing false tax returns from 2008 to 2014....

